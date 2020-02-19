WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Friday, Feb. 14, at the Rise Café with 31 members and guests present.
Chapter member Fran Billings presented the program on the “History of Valentines.”
She shared stories of how Valentine’s Day started, covering two major theories.
She also traced the evolution of Cupid to the symbol we recognize today.
Chapter members were asked to bring Valentines from their past to the meeting and share information about them.
The American History Essay award winner, Carson Dean Ruhnke, son of Heidi and Chris Ruhnke, read his essay about traveling to the New World on the Mayflower.
He was presented with recognition of the award.
Carson is a Warrensburg sixth grade student of social studies teacher Debbie Wagner and student teacher Shelby McDonald.
Virginia Campbell administered the oath of membership to new members Linda West and Patricia Orvis (sisters) and Regent Vicki Whitsitt presented their certificates of membership.
In recognition of American History month, Virginia Campbell and Karman Nelson have placed a display in the Warrensburg Trails Regional Library.
