WARRENSBURG — Staff from the Community Blood Center collected 108 units of blood at the first blood drive of the year hosted Friday, Feb. 14, by the Warrensburg Police and Fire departments.
In February of 2019, 89 units of blood were donated.
"We would like to thank the donors who came to our blood drive and helped make this a very successful drive," a WPD press release states.
The next blood drive will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 10 at the Warrensburg Community Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.