Warrensburg Firefighter's Union Local 3923 will host its third annual Fishing with a Firefighter event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Lions Lake in Warrensburg.
Fishing poles, bait, drinking water and lunch will all be provided.
The Missouri Department of Conservation will suspend the need for a fishing permit for the event.
There will also be a bounce house for the kids.
