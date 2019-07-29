Fish1.jpg
Buy Now

Darrell Mangan (right) , Johnson County Fire Protection District, supplies the worms for fishing at the 2018 Fishing with a Firefighter event while Charlie (left), 1, and Avary Addis, 4, Warrensburg, take more interest in playing with the worms. The 2019 event is set for Saturday, Aug. 3.

 Derek Brizendine | Star-Journal

Warrensburg Firefighter's Union Local 3923 will host its third annual Fishing with a Firefighter event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at Lions Lake in Warrensburg.

Fishing poles, bait, drinking water and lunch will all be provided.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will suspend the need for a fishing permit for the event.

There will also be a bounce house for the kids.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.