July is National Ice Cream Month and honor of this, the Unitarian Universalists will host an Ice Cream Social from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21, at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The will be games and music.
There will also be a craft for children to take home.
RSVP on the UUF Warrensburg Discussion Group Facebook page or by texting or calling (941) 400-2131.
