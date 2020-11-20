More than 4,000 drop-off sites are now open for Operation Christmas Child. Shoebox gifts prepared by donors and filled with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies may be dropped off Nov. 16-23.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than two decades. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these gifts to children in need. Find a step-by-step guide at samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child.
Individuals can learn more about what to expect in this year’s curbside drop-off experience and find the nearest drop-off location and hours of operation at the website listed above.
Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 178 million shoeboxes in more than 160 countries and territories.
Local drop-off locations include:
First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St. in Warrensburg.
Lone Jack Baptist Church, 202 S. Bynum Road in Lone Jack.
New Hope Baptist Church, 664 E. 16th St. in Sedalia.
First Baptist Church, 209 E. Jefferson St. in Clinton.
