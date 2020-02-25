WARRENSBURG — The Mu Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma International is accepting applications for an educational grant.
Applicants for the grant should be a female student, college sophomore level or above and pursuing a degree in education at any Missouri institution of higher education.
Delta Kappa Gamma International is a women’s educational society.
The goals of the organization are to honor women who have given distinctive service in any field of education, to advance the professional interest and position of women in education, to sponsor and support desirable education legislation and to endow scholarships to aid outstanding women educators in pursuing graduate study, as well as other purposes.
Mu Chapter, Delta State MO, was organized May 7, 1944, in Warrensburg.
Current membership is drawn from the cities and educational districts of Centerview, Clinton, Holden, Kingsville, Leeton, Lexington, Odessa, Warrensburg and Wellington.
Applicants meeting the qualifications and residing in the above residential areas are eligible to apply for the $500 scholarship grant.
Applications are due by April 6, 2020.
For further information and application forms, contact Julia Hansen at (660) 232-2431.
