Sunday, 1
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Post-It Note Art craft all month in December.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Christmas in the Dark and Community Tree lighting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Leeton.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
The Johnson County Retired School Personnel will meet for a carry-in brunch at 10:30 a.m.. with guest speaker Jim Kreider, executive director of Missouri Retired Teachers Association and a business meeting to follow at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg. The cost is $3. Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite brunch item.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The sixth annual Christmas at the Farm will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 128 S.W. Highway 13.
The Johnson County Board of Services will host Christmas Rock Painting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its office at 200 N. Devasher Road.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m.
The monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 4
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The University of Central Missouri will host its annual Holiday Market from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Elliott Student Union.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 5
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
The November Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 7:30 p.m. in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Friday, 6
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host Milk and Cookies with Santa from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $6.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Health Insurance Marketplace event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (660) 747-3107 to make an appointment, walk-ins allowed as available.
The Christmas Store will accept donations from noon to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St. Donations can also be made by calling (660) 238-6920 or by emailing kreser2011@hotmail.com.
The third annual Holiday Parade will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 7:30 p.m. in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Saturday, 7
RISE Community Services will host Pancakes with Santa from 7:30 to 10 a.m. at 607 N. Ridgview Drive. The cost of breakfast is $6.
The Dickens Living Windows event will take place all day in downtown Warrensburg, including a visit from Father Christmas on the 9:34 a.m. Amtrak.
The Christmas Store will accept donations from 9 a.m. to noon at the Warrensburg Community of Christ, 700 S. Mitchell St. Donations can also be made by calling (660) 238-6920 or by emailing kreser2011@hotmail.com.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 2 and 7:30 p.m. in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Sunday, 8
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a production of O. Henry’s “The Gift of the Magi” at 2 p.m. in UCM’s James L. Highlander Theatre.
Start off your holiday pleasures by attending the 47th annual Christmas concert by the Warrensburg Community Chorus at 3 p.m. at the Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St.
The Chilhowee Betterment Tribe will host a Community Christmas Tree Lighting at 6:30 p.m.
A National Children’s Memorial Day event will take place from 7 to 7:30 p.m. at Nancy Anderson Park and Children’s Memorial Gardens.
Monday, 9
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Light Up Warrensburg event on Dec. 10. This is open to all Warrensburg residents. Judging will take place Dec. 10. This event is free. Email grace.joseph@warrensburg-mo.com to register.
The Christmas Store will accept donations from noon to 4 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community of Christ, 700 S. Mitchell St. Donations can also be made by calling (660) 238-6920 or by emailing kreser2011@hotmail.com.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Word — Continuing Education Class from 3 to 5 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 10
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 11
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an End of the Year Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 12
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a book with a blue cover. This group is for adults.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an Old Drum & Friends Toy Shop from 3 to 4:30 p.m. This event is for all ages.
Johnson County Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense will meet from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Saturday, 14
The American Legion Riders, Post 131, will host Breakfast with Santa from 7 to 10 a.m. at 733 E. Young St. Santa will arrive at 8 a.m. The cost of breakfast is $5.
Grover Park Baptist Church will present “Changed by a Baby Boy: A Christmas Musical” at 7 p.m.
Grover Park Baptist Church will present “Changed by a Baby Boy: A Christmas Musical” at 3 and 7 p.m.
Monday, 16
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Tech Talks from 3 to 5 p.m.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 17
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Wednesday, 18
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 19
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Monday, 23
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 24
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Wednesday, 25
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 26
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Monday, 30
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 31
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
