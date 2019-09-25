WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Sept. 13 at the Rise Café, with 24 members and guests present.
Warrensburg Mayor Casey Lund read and presented a proclamation declaring Sept. 17 through 23 as Constitution Week, commemorating the formation and signing of the U.S. Constitution on Sept. 17, 1787.
An educational display about the Constitution was set up at Trails Regional Library during Constitution Week.
Lund presented the program for the day, explaining Warrensburg’s City Management form of government, giving an overview of community improvements and answering numerous questions about recycling, nuisance properties and roundabout issues.
The chapter voted to provide 10 boxes of granola bars for the Fisher House project (homes for Veterans).
Chapter Regent Vickie Whitsitt announced that at the District meeting, the chapter was presented certificates for Excellence in Constitutional Leadership and for achieving Level I.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.