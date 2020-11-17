WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Friday, Nov. 13 in the Warrensburg Community Center to recognize Veterans Day, Nov. 11, and Native American Heritage Day Nov. 24.
Traditionally, members invite veterans as their guests for the November meeting but this was not possible under the virus conditions. COVID-19 guidelines were observed for the meeting.
Special guest Kelly Murphy presented the program.
Murphy served in the Marines and is employed by UCM, changing positions recently to one focusing on recruitment.
Persons in the area know him as the winner of the first “Tough as Nails” competition.
Murphy explained the operation of the Military and Veterans Service Center at UCM and the services available there for military persons and their families.
Murphy described his experience in the “Tough as Nails” competition.
The chapter approved a change in the bylaws for electronic meetings along with accompanying standing rules.
Regent Vickie Whitsitt, Christy Millen, and Dee Wolfe were elected to represent the chapter as delegates for the DAR State Conference.
