DAR members speak to SAR Chapter about The Battle of Lone Jack

Stephanie Dyer presented the program at the Sept. 21 meeting of the Martin Warren Chapter, Missouri Society, Sons of the American Revolution.
Dyer spoke about the Battle of Lone Jack and the Lone Jack Civil War Museum.
Angela Scarborough assisted with the presentation.
Both Dyer and Scarborough are members of the Gilead Rupe Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Lone Jack Historical Society,
Following their presentation, Martin Warren Chapter President Gene Henry presented Dyer and Scarborough with the SAR Medal of Appreciation Lapel Pin and Certificate.
The Medal of Appreciation was first authorized in 1960 by the National Society and can be awarded by the National Society, State Society or SAR Chapter to a member of the DAR in recognition of and in appreciation for outstanding services rendered to the SAR.
The Martin Warren Chapter meets on the third Saturday of each month except February, July and August.
The meetings are held at the Rise Café.
They begin at 11:30 a.m.
Luncheon reservations can be made by emailing the chapter secretary at pchemr@gmail.com.
Anyone interested in history and genealogy may attend.
