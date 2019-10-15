DAR learns about DNA and genetic testing, observes Science Day

The Warrensburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Friday, Oct. 11, at the Rise Café with 29 members and guests present.
Chapter member Jody Anderson presented the program on the topic of DNA and Genetic Genealogy, illustrated with information from online sources.
Several DNA tests are available, each with unique aspects. People may do one of these tests for a variety of reasons such as trying to fill in gaps in family history.
Anderson discussed three main types of DNA tests for genealogical purposes: Y-chromosome tests for direct paternal line; mitochrondial DNA tests for direct maternal line (men and women), going through the mother’s line; and autosomal NA tests for finding matches on all ancestral sides, showing all DNA matches (Ancestry.com).
Different testing companies use different ethnic reference groups and different matching algorithms which can cause ethnicity estimates for an individual to vary between tests, sometimes dramatically.
Persons who have taken a DNA test were encouraged to check back and update from time to time as additional input can change the date.
Anderson recommended a reference book, "The Family Tree Guide to DNA Testing and Genetic Genealogy," by Blaine T. Bettinger, Family Tree Books, 2019.
She encouraged everyone with a DNA test to create their tree to assist others.
The chapter voted to nominate Emily Fain for the Outstanding Junior Member award, a state award with winners advancing to Nationals.
Observing the DAR National Day of Service, chapter members brought items needed by the local Food Pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.