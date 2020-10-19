DAR hears presentation on history of First Ladies

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Friday, Oct. 9 in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center with 13 members and guests present.
Karen Churn from Trails Regional Library presented the educational program with information on each of the American First Ladies from Martha Washington to Melania Trump.
Churn covered both well-known and little-known facts about and practices of the women who carried the title of First Lady, such as Pat Nixon was the first to wear a pants suit in public.
Regent Vickie Whitsitt announced that members of the Warrensburg Chapter have sewn and donated more than 600 face masks to date.
Nationwide DAR members have made and donated more than 800,000 face masks and completed more than 6 million service hours thus far this year in support of the national project Service to America.
