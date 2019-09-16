From cast off and forgotten items, Josh Rhoades makes new creations presented as “Ole Glory Creations.”
Vintage silverware and coins become jewelry.
Scrap copper flashing becomes roses.
Old bowling balls turn into gems.
The public is invited to the Thursday, Sept. 26, meeting of the Mid-Missouri Artists when Rhoades will demonstrate and discuss his creative work.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Arts and Crafts Room of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Those attending should enter through the main doors.
In discussing his work, Rhoades said that he has tinkered and built things most of his life, developing an interest in 2014 in working with metals.
Most of the material he works with consists of “found” or recycled items.
In setting up for shows, he uses a wagon representing a 1900s tinker’s wagon.
He has demonstrated his work at festivals and events all over Missouri including the 2017 Kansas City Maker’s Faire and serving as a visiting artist on the Arrow Rock Boardwalk.
A native of Sedalia, Rhoades is a member of the Sedalia Visual Arts Association.
All MMA meetings are free and open to the public.
