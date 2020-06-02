Aspen Contracting is currently collecting nominations for its Covers 4 Others program.
Covers 4 Others is donating at least eight free roofs to community members nationwide.
These winners will have a new roof over their head, complete with the color of their choice, courtesy of Aspen Contracting and local sponsors. T
he program has already provided over 50 free roofs in the last five years.
Linda Smithson, Holden, received a free roof as part of the program in 2019.
“We realize that there are many people out there who have made a positive impact in the community by serving our country, helping others in need, or being first responders," Pat Nussbeck, president and CEO of Aspen Contracting, said. "Giving back is a part of our core values at Aspen. Covers 4 Others is a way for us to do that in the communities we work in."
To learn more, visit the Covers for Others or Aspen Contracting website at covers4others.com or roofsbyaspen.com.
For all other questions, call the local Aspen Contracting office at (877) 784-7663.
Dates:
- Open Nominations: April 1 - July 31
- Public Voting: Aug. 12 - Aug. 31
- Winner Announcements: Sept. 11
