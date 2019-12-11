WARRENSBURG — Country Kitchen is donating sweaters, coats and jackets to the local Salvation Army this December.
Managing Partner John Frye Jr. said this is the first year something of this nature has taken place at Country Kitchen.
Frye said his family always donates during the Holiday season but when his parents visited in early November, they were talking and realized how much more effective the giving would be if it could be done on a larger scale.
He said his mother mentioned how her church planned a pajama day where members could come dressed in PJ's if they donated some.
"This got the wheels turning," Frye said.
He said his staff at Country Kitchen loves to change up their uniforms and celebrate the holidays and events around Warrensburg.
Frye said the Country Kitchen team thought if they could wear their ugly sweaters or festive attire, they could donate as well and give back.
Every employee guests see wearing holiday-themed items has already donated to the cause.
"My employees love to give back and if we do it together, we can make more of an impact on our community," Frye said.
He said his team then evolved the cause to have the community help as well.
Country Kitchen asks the community to help donate and in return, participants will receive a free slice of pie.
"Whats better than pie?" Frye asked. "Free Pies."
The coat drive will take place through Friday, Dec. 19.
