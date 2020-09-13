WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution reminds the community Constitution Week begins Sept. 17.
In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17-23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week.
The resolution was later adopted by the US Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956 by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The DAR states the aims of the celebration are to emphasize citizen’s responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution, inform people that the Constitution is the basis for American’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life and encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
For additional information about Constitution Week, visit DAR.org.
