WARRENSBURG — The Johnson County Historical Society has announced upcoming performances in the 11th annual Concerts in the Courthouse series.
All concerts are held at the original Johnson County Courthouse at 302 N. Main St., in Warrensburg.
The acoustics of the 175-year-old building allows the society to present the performers without amplification.
The intimacy of this historic venue is enhanced by lighting the venue with candles and mirrors.
Seating is limited and is on a first-come-first-serve basis.
All performances are presented free of charge.
Free will donations are encouraged and accepted on behalf of the Johnson County Historical Society.
The first concert is set for 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, with singer/songwriter Forest Sun.
His well-crafted songs have elements of folk, gospel, blues, reggae, Americana and country.
Concert sponsored in part by Fairfield Inn, Warrensburg.
The next show is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, as the JCHS welcomes back Lawrence, Kansas-based singer/songwriter Sky Smeed.
He combines an engaging stage presence with songs that range from playful to profound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.