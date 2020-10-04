Community volunteers work to Clean the Burg

WARRENSBURG — The Love What’s Local Committee, comprised of City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, hosted this year’s Clean the Burg in spite of rain over the weekend of Sept. 11 and 12.
With over 15 groups participating in the community beautification event, tasks were tackled such as highway, roadway and parking lot clean ups, train depot cleaning, weed pulling, landscaping and painting of buildings.
Volunteers were encouraged to reschedule their projects if the rain interfered.
“The 20th was able to get out Saturday and enjoy the great weather while picking up around Pertle Springs and Lions Lake,” Michael with the Whiteman Air Force Base 20th Attack Squadron said.
“[It] was an awesome morning to do some work downtown. Johnson County United Way and Reese Education Center assisted Warrensburg Main Street Inc. in beautifying the alley that connects Pine and Culton streets. Youth United is all about developing pride in ourselves and our community,” Johnson County United Way stated on their Facebook Page.
The Love What’s Local Committee participated in the event by cleaning up trash alongside S. Maguire St. between Meadow Lane and Hamilton Street.
Photos from this year’s Clean the Burg can be found on the Love What’s Local Facebook Page or by searching #CleanTheBurg.
The committee also encourages Warrensburg residents to join them next fall for Clean the Burg 2021 and to keep the city clean all year long.
Love What’s Local's goal is to encourage Warrensburg residents to purchase local goods, use local services and enjoy local amenities.
Those interested in joining can email lovewhatslocalburg@gmail.com.
