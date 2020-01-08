The Warrensburg Community Chorus resumes its weekly rehearsals from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Vocal interviews for new members are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, and again from 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. Jan. 21.
Participants are invited to show up during one of those times and sing for director Peggy Forstad.
Singers ages 15 and up are welcomed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.