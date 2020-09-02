Community Chorus practice, holiday concert canceled

WARRENSBURG — The Warrensburg Community Chorus will not be meeting this fall to practice and present their usual holiday concert in December due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.
Director Cathi Truesdale said the choir hopes to resume rehearsals in 2021 with a spring presentation.
Dates for tryouts and rehearsal information will be posted at a later time.
For more information about the choir, call Truesdale at (660) 747-8264.
