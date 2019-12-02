Start off your holiday pleasures by attending the 47th annual Christmas concert by the Warrensburg Community Chorus at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at the Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St.
Directed by Peggy Forstad and accompanied by Cathi Truesdale, the chorus sings holiday selections such as "The Christmas Song," "Thirty Second Fa La La," "Away In a Manger" and "Joy To The World."
The audience will be invited to sing along on the closing song, "The Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah."
The concert is free but offerings to support the chorus are welcome.
