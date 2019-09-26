Friday, Sept. 27
Burg Fest takes place in downtown Warrensburg.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Lesley & Issac Bickmore return to the stage with ukulele and two-part harmonies performing originals and select covers. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, 28
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to the Old West Fest in Lexington that will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $50.
The 2019 Run for Freedom 5K, 10K and Poker Walk is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
The Master Gardeners of Johnson County will host its fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blind Boone Park on West Pine street.
This is the third part of a three-part Crime Scene Investigation 101 course at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The class is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. This class is for adults.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Triflemore will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Sunday, 29
The Johnson County Historical Society will host its Old Fashioned Community Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Historic Courthouse grounds on North Main Street in Warrensburg.
The University of Central Missouri Family Weekend Concert is set for 5 p.m. in Hendricks Hall on the UCM campus. The event is free and will feature the UCM wind ensemble and symphony orchestra.
Monday, 30
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Father Son Sports Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for sons ages 5 to 12. The cost is $15 per person if registered by this date.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
Survival House will host an Open House from noon to 4 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. The office is located above the Food Pantry.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a LinkedIn — Continuing Education Class for those ages 11 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This class requires registration.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
FIRST MEETING: The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Post-It Note Art project in October.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Johnson County Retired School Personnel will meet from 10:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg. The winners of the two $500 scholarships will be honored. The Warrensburg Schools Foundation will be present at the meeting.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 2
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Kids Night In planned for 5:30 to 10 p.m. Oct. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 per child and $5 for each additional child. This is for those ages 4 to 12.
The Warrensburg Police Department will participate in National Coffee with a Cop Day from 7 to 9 a.m. at the McDonald’s, 311 E. Young Avenue, in Warrensburg.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene court at the University of Central Missouri. A panel of judges, including Presiding Judge Thomas H. Newton, Judge Alok Ahuja and Judge Thomas N. Chapman will hear oral arguments at a 9:30 a.m. docket.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 3
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 10 through Nov. 7 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
A Decorative Sweater Pumpkins class will take place at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., for those ages 13 and up at 3:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.
The October Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 7 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
Friday, 4
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop (Session II) that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 8 to Nov. 5 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $55. This class is for those ages 12 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a DIY Holiday Greeting Cards class from 1 to 4 p.m. This class is for adults and is self directed.
The October First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 7 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
