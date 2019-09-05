Friday, 6
Love What’s Local, created by City of Warrensburg, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce and Warrensburg Main Street, will host Clean the Burg.
The Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women is planned at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Drive, in Jefferson City.
The Warrensburg Police and Fire Department’s blood drive with the Community Blood Center is set for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The CWF Rummage Sale and Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the First Christian Church basement, 101 E. Gay St.
The First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Hawthorne Plaza will host its third annual Back to School Outdoor Movie Night beginning at 6:30 p.m. The movie will start about 8:30 p.m.
Saturday, 7
The CWF Rummage Sale and Plant Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to noon in the First Christian Church basement, 101 E. Gay St.
The Show-Me Shootout is planned for 6:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. The rain date is 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. Gates open at 4:30 p.m.
The Kleinschmidt’s Pro Bull Ride Holden is set for 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, 8
Noel Swartwood, Belton, will host a Missionary Baptist worship service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alumni Memorial Chapel on the University of Central Missouri campus. All are welcome to attend.
Monday, 9
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 10
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Wednesday, 11
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to Historic Weston, Missouri, that will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 18. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 12
The Holden Street Fair begins on this date and runs through Saturday, Sept. 14.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a banned or challenged book in honor of Banned Book Week, Sept. 22 through 28.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec, thanks to the University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associate West Central Region — Johnson County, will host a free Kids in the Kitchen class on Thursdays from this date until Oct. 17 at the Warrensburg Community Center. A session is planned for 4 to 5 p.m. for youth ages 6 to 9 and 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 10 to 13.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 13
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
