Friday, 13
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
Saturday, 14
The Johnson County Cancer Foundation’s 5K Run/Walk is set for 9 a.m. at the Warrensburg Middle School track, 640 E. Gay St. Registration is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. The welcome is planned for 8:45 a.m.
This is the first part of a three-part Crime Scene Investigation 101 course at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The class is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. This class is for adults.
Celebrate the past with the University of Central Missouri Archaeology Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pertle Springs picnic area.
Big Brothers Big Sisters will host a free outdoor movie from 5 to 9 p.m. at Shepard Park.
RISE Community Services will host its fourth annual Gala — A Night of Inspiration: A Star is Born from 6 to 11 p.m. at Knob Hill Barn 1892, 1091 N.E. 175, Knob Noster.
Sunday, 15
Noel Swartwood, Belton, will host a Missionary Baptist worship service from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Alumni Memorial Chapel on the University of Central Missouri campus. All are welcome to attend.
The Fizer Reunion pot luck/covered dish meal will take place at the Odessa Community Building. The building opens at 11:30 a.m. and the meal begins at 12:30 p.m.
Monday, 16
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Mother Daughter Tea Party that will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for daughters ages 3 through 12. If registered by this date, the cost is $15 per person.
This is the first day the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Tiny Tots Play Park from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Children must be potty trained. This will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host an Online Job Search — Continuing Education Class for those ages 11 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This class requires registration.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Warrensburg Police Department will host a Community Suicide Prevention Forum from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Tuesday, 17
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Johnson County United Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Johnson County Courthouse Lawn.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 18
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session I) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Oct. 2 through Oct. 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. Save $10 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 19
The Johnson County Community Health will be on the radio with 1450.
FIRST MEETING: The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet from at 6:30 p.m. p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hero’s Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
Friday, 20
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host a Pottery Class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 24 and running through Nov. 19. The fee of $108 includes all materials.
The Johnson County Heart Walk kicks off at 6 p.m. at Warrensburg Middle School.
The Johnson County Rodeo will take place with the mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Forest Sun kicks off the 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg
