Tuesday, Sept. 24
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 25
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session II) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Oct. 2 through Oct. 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The American Legion Post 131 general membership meeting is at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served and all veterans welcome to attend.
Thursday, 26
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 10 through Nov. 7 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host its 30th anniversary celebration. For information on the party, contact Janice Kroone at (660) 624-1147.
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 27
Burg Fest takes place in downtown Warrensburg.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continue at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Lesley & Issac Bickmore return to the stage with ukulele and two-part harmonies performing originals and select covers. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Saturday, 28
Burg Fest takes place in downtown Warrensburg.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to the Old West Fest in Lexington that will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $50.
The 2019 Run for Freedom 5K, 10K and Poker Walk is set for 9 a.m. to noon at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg.
The Master Gardeners of Johnson County will host its fall plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blind Boone Park on West Pine street.
This is the third part of a three-part Crime Scene Investigation 101 course at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The class is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. This class is for adults.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continue at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Triflemore will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Sunday, 29
The Johnson County Historical Society will host its Old Fashioned Community Fair from 3 to 6 p.m.on the Historic Courthouse grounds on North Main Street in Warrensburg.
Monday, 30
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Father Son Sports Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for sons ages 5 to 12. The cost is $15 per person if registered by this date.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
Survival House will host an Open House from noon to 4 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. The office is located above the Food Pantry.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a LinkedIn — Continuing Education Class for those ages 11 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This class requires registration.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
FIRST MEETING: The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
