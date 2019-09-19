Friday, 20
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host a Pottery Class from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays beginning Sept. 24 and running through Nov. 19. The fee of $108 includes all materials.
The Johnson County Heart Walk kicks off at 6 p.m. at Warrensburg Middle School.
The Johnson County Rodeo will take place with the mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Forest Sun kicks off the 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg.
Saturday, 21
A Block Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to noon in downtown Warrensburg at the Courthouse Square. The event corresponds with a visit from The 70273 Project Founder Jeanne Hewell-Chambers.
The Lifelong Learning program is set for 11 a.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Trip to the Old West Fest in Lexington that will take place from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 5. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $50. Register by this day and save $10.
The Big Brother Big Sisters BIG Games will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Redneck Country Club, 231 S.W. Highway 131, Holden.
This is the second part of a three-part Crime Scene Investigation 101 course at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The class is from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Registration is required. This class is for adults.
The Big Brother Big Sisters Big 5K will take place from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the Redneck Country Club, 231 S.W. Highway 131, Holden.
The Church of Hope will host a Hog Roast at 5 p.m.
The Johnson County Rodeo will take place with the mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. and the rodeo at 7:30 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Sunday, 22
Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, will host Heroes for the Burg from noon to 2 p.m.
Monday, 23
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Oct. 7 through Nov. 4 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Mother Daughter Tea Party that will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 28 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for daughters ages 3 through 12. The cost is $20 per person.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 24
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 25
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Small Group Personal Training (Session II) that will take place from 5:45 to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday from Oct. 2 through Oct. 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $35. This class is for those ages 16 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The American Legion Post 131 general membership meeting is at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served and all veterans welcome to attend.
Thursday, 26
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School P.E. (Session II) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from Oct. 10 through Nov. 7 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild will host its 30th anniversary celebration. For information on the party, contact Janice Kroone at (660) 624-1147.
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 27
Burg Fest takes place in downtown Warrensburg.
