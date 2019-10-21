Tuesday, 22
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Scott Sirois will give a Cybersecurity 2.0 presentation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri in Ward Edwards 2000.
CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 23
Care Connection for Aging Services will provide one-on-one Medicare Part D prescription and Advantage plan enrollment help in all 13 counties that the agency serves. Appointments are available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere production of Theatre for Young Audience’s award-winning play “Top Secret Deer Daycare.” Due to technical issues, this production has been moved from the Highlander Theatre to the Black Box Theatre at Nickerson Hall on the UCM campus for the duration of the run. A performance is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
An American Legion Post 131 general membership meeting is set for 6 p.m.
Thursday, 24
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere production of Theatre for Young Audience’s award-winning play “Top Secret Deer Daycare.” Due to technical issues, this production has been moved from the Highlander Theatre to the Black Box Theatre at Nickerson Hall on the UCM campus for the duration of the run. Performances are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The public is invited to attend the meeting of Mid-Missouri Artists to meet Matthew Kurz at 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
Friday, 25
Twister Sports, 240 N.W. Business Highway 13, will host Halloween Daytime Playtime from 9 to 11 a.m.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere production of Theatre for Young Audience’s award-winning play “Top Secret Deer Daycare.” Due to technical issues, this production has been moved from the Highlander Theatre to the Black Box Theatre at Nickerson Hall on the UCM campus for the duration of the run. Performances are scheduled at 10 a.m. and 1 and 7:30 p.m.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Word: Intermediate — Continuing Education Class from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jeff Porter will perform.
Saturday, 26
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host the American Red Cross Babysitter’s Training Course from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $75 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 11 to 15.
The Elks Breakfast will take place at 7 a.m. at 822 E. Young. All are welcome.
A local National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bi-Low Country Mart, 410 E. Young St.
Knob Noster State Park will host a Creek Clean Up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present the world premiere production of Theatre for Young Audience’s award-winning play “Top Secret Deer Daycare.” Due to technical issues, this production has been moved from the Highlander Theatre to the Black Box Theatre at Nickerson Hall on the UCM campus for the duration of the run. A performance is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Survival House will host Ghouls Night Out from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Knob Noster State Park will host a Knob Noster Halloween Campout at 6 p.m.
The Johnson County Historical Society’s “Haunted History Tour” reliving events from the past, will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Old Court House and grounds on Main Street. Donations are accepted.
Monday, 28
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session III) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Nov. 11 through Dec. 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. Save $5 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 29
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Recovery Lighthouse will host Recovering Hope, One Family Support Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. This groups meets the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg, 1302 S. Maguire St. The group is for those who are affected by substance use disorder. Everyone is welcome to attend.
