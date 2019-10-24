Saturday, 2
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation hosts the American Red Cross Babysitter's Training Course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9. at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 11 to 15. The cost is $85 after Oct. 26.
The 44th annual Mid-Missouri Artists' Christmas Arts and Crafts Sale will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. Admission is free.
The Trading Moon Pow Wow will take place from noon to 10 p.m. in the the University of Central Missouri Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Admission and parking is free.
The Festival of Freaks will close out the year with a Masquerade Ball from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at 126 S.W. 400th Road.
Sunday, 3
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 4
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Home School Aquatics (Session III) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from Nov. 11 through Dec. 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child. This class is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Google Sheets - Continuing Education class from 3 to 5 p.m. Registration is required. This class is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 5
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s KC Mavericks Day at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55. Register by this day and save $10.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Writers of Warrensburg will host a National Novel Writing Month Write-In from 6 to 8 p.m.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
