Tuesday, 15
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Western Missouri Medical Center will host its seventh annual Ladies Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri Elliott Ballroom.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 16
This is the early registration deadline as the University of Central Missouri School of Aviation will host its 50-Year Celebration on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The VFW Post 2513 meets at 7 p.m. at 618 Lakeview Drive, Warrensburg.
Thursday, 17
This is the preregistration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Haunted Hollow Trail that will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cave Hollow Park Oct. 18. This is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $5 if registered by this date.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt guild will have an open sew meeting beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until about 4 p.m. at the Knob Noster branch of Trails Regional Library. The Guild will furnish pizza for lunch. Members may bring deserts. Bring whatever you would like to work on or work on baby quilts. Dues are due, $15, for the year. Visitors are always welcome.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 18
The semiannual book sale, sponsored by the Trails Regional Library Foundation, will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library.
Braille Workers’ will host a “Dining in the Dark” Fundraiser meal on at 5:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Nace Brothers Acoustic Trio will perform.
The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host a Haunted Hollow Trail from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cave Hollow Park. This is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $8 (cash only) at the gate.
Saturday, 19
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
The semiannual book sale, sponsored by the Trails Regional Library Foundation, will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library.
The 39th annual Festival of Champions will take place beginning at 9 a.m. on the University of Central Missouri campus (Audrey J. Walton Stadium).
The West Missouri Diecast Cars & Toy Show will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 812 E. Young Avenue.
The Youth Fall Festival 2019 will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at 112 W. Gay St.
The Oak Grove Community Church will host a a Smoked Pork Loin Benefit Dinner from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the church, 129 N.E. 1150th Road, 11 miles north of Warrensburg and one mile east of Highway 13 on 1150th Road.
The Johnson County Democrats will host the 11th annual Festival of Soups from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Manda Shea & the Sumpthin’ Brothers will perform.
Monday, 21
Matthews-Crawford American Legion Post 131, 733 E. Young St., will host a Veteran Event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 22
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
