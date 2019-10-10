Friday, 11
The Warrensburg Senior Center will host Coffee with a Cop at 9 a.m.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Learn to Draw Scary Stuff event for those ages 6 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.
The second annual Great Pumpkin Walk will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road. This is a free event.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Fred Wickham Caravan will perform.
Saturday, 12
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host its Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $75. This class is for those ages 13 and up.
The University of Central Missouri Homecoming Parade will take place at 9 a.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire, will observe Native American Mission Weekend at 5:30 p.m.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Matchsellers will perform.
Sunday, 13
Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire, will observe Native American Mission Weekend at 10:30 a.m.
A concert and dedication ceremony in honor of Conan Castle, professor emeritus of music and director of choral activities at the University of Central Missouri from 1959 to 1989, is planned for 4 p.m. The musical performance will take place in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building. The dedication ceremony will follow in the newly designated Conan Castle Choral Room, located in Utt Building, Room 008.
Monday, 14
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 15
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Western Missouri Medical Center will host its seventh annual Ladies Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri Elliott Ballroom.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 16
This is the early registration deadline as the University of Central Missouri School of Aviation will host its 50-Year Celebration on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The VFW Post 2513 meets at 7 p.m. at 618 Lakeview Drive, Warrensburg.
Thursday, 17
This is the preregistration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Haunted Hollow Trail that will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cave Hollow Park Oct. 18. This is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $5 if registered by this date.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 18
The semiannual book sale, sponsored by the Trails Regional Library Foundation, will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library.
Braille Workers’ will host a “Dining in the Dark” Fundraiser meal on at 5:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire.
The Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host a Haunted Hollow Trail from 7 to 9 p.m. at Cave Hollow Park. This is recommended for those ages 12 and up. The cost is $8 (cash only) at the gate.
