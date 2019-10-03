Friday, 4
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop (Session II) that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Oct. 8 to Nov. 5 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $55. This class is for those ages 12 and up.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a DIY Holiday Greeting Cards class from 1 to 4 p.m. This class is for adults and is self directed.
The October First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 7 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Triflemore will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Bob & Una will perform.
Saturday, 5
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host its Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $75. Save $10 if registered by this date. This class is for those ages 13 and up.
The sixth annual Anything Goes Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the YES Center, 130 S.W. Business Highway 13.
Knobtoberfest will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Knob Noster.
The 100th Anniversary of the American legion Celebration will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road.
The Fall Festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warrensburg Manor Care Center, 400 Care Center Drive. This is a free event.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 2 and 7 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
The “Cut for a Cause” fundraiser will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at Serenity Salon and Spa.
Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, 816 S.W. 401st Road, Chilhowee, will host a free community dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Saturday of the month.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Triflemore will perform. Doors open at 6 p.m. Jesse Akers and Braxton Williams will perform.
The Johnson County Mud Run will take place at 6 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Sunday, 6
RESCHEDULED: Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, will host Heroes for the Burg from noon to 2 p.m. This event was originally planned for Sept. 21.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will perform “Hairspray” at 2 p.m. in the Highlander Theater on the UCM campus.
A membership dinner for all Legion organizations is set for 5 p.m. Matthews-Crawford Post 131.
Monday, 7
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Father Son Sports Night from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for sons ages 5 to 12. The cost is $20 per person.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Word: Basics — Continuing Education Class from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 8
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The University of Central Missouri School of Visual and Performing Arts presents “Steinway Legends: from Tatum to Tomorrow,” featuring the piano of legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz as well as live performance recordings on the newest addition to the Steinway portfolio of instruments, the Spirio-R. The concert is planned for 7 p.m. in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
Wednesday, 9
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 10
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a memoir. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 11
The Warrensburg Senior Center will host Coffee with a Cop at 9 a.m.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Learn to Draw Scary Stuff event for those ages 6 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.
The second annual Great Pumpkin Walk will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road. This is a free event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.