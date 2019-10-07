Tuesday, 8
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The University of Central Missouri School of Visual and Performing Arts presents “Steinway Legends: from Tatum to Tomorrow,” featuring the piano of legendary pianist Vladimir Horowitz as well as live performance recordings on the newest addition to the Steinway portfolio of instruments, the Spirio-R. The concert is planned for 7 p.m. in Hart Recital Hall, located in the Utt Music Building.
Wednesday, 9
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 10
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read a memoir. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 11
The Warrensburg Senior Center will host Coffee with a Cop at 9 a.m.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Learn to Draw Scary Stuff event for those ages 6 and up from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Preregistration is required.
The second annual Great Pumpkin Walk will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home, 1300 Veterans Road. This is a free event.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Fred Wickham Caravan will perform.
Saturday, 12
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host its Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training course from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $75. This class is for those ages 13 and up.
The University of Central Missouri Homecoming Parade will take place at 9 a.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Matchsellers will perform.
Monday, 14
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 15
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Western Missouri Medical Center will host its seventh annual Ladies Night Out event from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri Elliott Ballroom.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet at 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.