Friday, 15
The Johnson County Christian Academy Hog Roast is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Paul Asher will perform. This is the last weekend of the 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a night of Studio Theatre one-act plays at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre located on the first floor of Nickerson Hall.
Saturday, 16
Warrensburg Cat Advocates will host a drive for winter shelter supplies from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Retrograde Arcade and Toy Museum.
The final concert in the 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series begins at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Luehrman, Shaffer & Check will perform.
The University of Central Missouri Theatre and Dance will present a night of Studio Theatre one-act plays at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theatre located on the first floor of Nickerson Hall.
Sunday, 17
Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s eighth annual Musicians Recital is set for 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire. There will be a silent auction of Dick Luehrman’s paintings and a reception following the recital.
The Warrensburg Recorder Consort will perform a pre-holiday program to benefit the Ebenezer United Church of Christ of Levasy and its mission to the community of Levasy at 4 p.m. at the Salem United Church of Christ in Higginsville.
Monday, 18
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Microsoft Excel — Continuing Education Class from 3 to 5 p.m. for those 11 years old and up. Preregistration is required.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Care Connection for Aging Services will offer a free course titled “Living a Healthy Life” beginning today in Knob Noster.
Tuesday, 19
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Writers of Warrensburg will host a National Novel Writing Month Write-In from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 20
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Drop and Shop event that will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 21
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Whiteman Area Quilt Guild will have its regular meeting at 1 p.m. at the Knob Noster library.
The annual Big Brother Big Sisters Big Auction is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business Highway 13.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Warrensburg High School Theatre Department will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. inside the Warrensburg High School Lecture Hall. The cost is $5.
Friday, 22
The Warrensburg High School Theatre Department will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. inside the Warrensburg High School Lecture Hall. The cost is $5.
