Friday, 29
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt that is slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $8 per person.
Saturday, 30
Shop Small Saturday will take place in downtown Warrensburg.
The Holden Senior Center Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 200 W. 2nd St., Holden.
The Holden holiday Lighted Parade will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in downtown Holden.
Sunday, 1
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Post-It Note Art craft all month in December.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Christmas in the Dark and Community Tree lighting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Leeton.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
The Johnson County Retired School Personnel will meet for a carry-in brunch from 10 to 11 a.m. with guest speaker Jim Kreider, executive director of Missouri Retired Teachers Association at 11 with business meeting to follow at the First Christian Church in Warrensburg. The cost is $3. Attendees are encouraged to bring a favorite brunch item.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The sixth annual Christmas at the Farm will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 128 S.W. Highway 13.
The Johnson County Board of Services will host Christmas Rock Painting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its office at 200 N. Devasher Road.
The Writers of Warrensburg will host a National Novel Writing Month Write-In from 6 to 8 p.m.
The monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will be at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 4
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The University of Central Missouri will host its annual Holiday Market from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Elliott Student Union.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 5
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
The November Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 6
This is the registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation will host Milk and Cookies with Santa from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $6.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Health Insurance Marketplace event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call (660) 747-3107 to make an appointment, walk-ins allowed as available.
The Christmas Store will accept donations from noon to 7 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community of Christ Church, 700 S. Mitchell St. Donations can also be made by calling (660) 238-6920 or by emailing kreser2011@hotmail.com.
The third annual Christmas Parade will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
