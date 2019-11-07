Friday, 8
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop (Session III) that will take place from 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays from Nov. 12 to Dec. 17 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $55. This class is for those ages 12 and up.
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg will host Coast Guard Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
The Love What’s Local Sweet Treat Trail will take place in downtown Warrensburg.
This is the RSVP date for the 12th annual Warrensburg Schools Foundation Dinner and Auction is set for 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri Sandra Temple Elliott Ballroom in the Elliott Student Union, 511 S. Holden St.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Lakesiders with Tim Williams will perform.
Saturday, 9
The Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road, will host Women in Service Day as part of its Branch of Service Week.
A Chili & Soup Day will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 607 N. Maguire.
The Love What’s Local Sweet Treat Trail will take place in downtown Warrensburg.
The University of Central Missouri’s Lifelong Learning Series continues its fall season with a presentation by Kathy Baldridge, co-owner of Photo Gym, at 1 p.m. at Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The University of Central Missouri Ovation Performance Series presents Kyle Mullins and the Cerca Trova Dance Company in a world-premiere performance of “Cosmica Sidera” at 3 p.m. in Hart Recital Hall.
The 11th annual Courthouse Concert Series continues at 7 p.m. in the original Johnson County Courthouse, 302 N. Main, Warrensburg. Doors open at 6 p.m. Heidi Phillips & Danny Krause will perform.
Monday, 11
The 2019 Veterans Day program, hosted by American Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513, will take place at 11 a.m. at 733 E. Young St.
American Legion Post 131, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 and the West Central Missouri Veterans Assistance League are teaming up to host a Veterans Day program at 3 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Tech Talk session from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 12
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s KC Mavericks Day at the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena that will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The bus will load at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return there as well. The cost is $55.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
Wednesday, 13
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 14
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is epistolary novels. This group is for adults.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The University of Central Missouri Bands will host Honor: A Musical Salute to Military and First Responders from 7 to 9 p.m. in the UCM Elliott Student Union, 511 S. Holden St.
Friday, 15
The Johnson County Christian Academy Hog Roast is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
