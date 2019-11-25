Tuesday, 26
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281, to register.
Wednesday, 27
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 28
A free community Thanksgiving meal will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Warrensburg First United Methodist Church, 141 E. Gay St. The Johnson County CROP Walk sponsors the meal.
Harvest Fellowship Church will host a free Thanksgiving Day Dinner and Outreach from noon to 2 p.m. at the Awaken Church, 11 S.W. 265 Road.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 29
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt that is slated for 6 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. The cost is $8 per person.
Saturday, 30
Shop Small Saturday will take place in downtown Warrensburg.
The Holden Senior Center Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 200 W. 2nd St., Holden.
The Holden holiday Lighted Parade will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. in downtown Holden.
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Post-It Note Art craft all month in December.
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Christmas in the Dark and Community Tree lighting will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m. in Leeton.
Monday, 2
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 3
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The sixth annual Christmas at the Farm will take place from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at 128 S.W. Highway 13.
The Johnson County Board of Services will host Christmas Rock Painting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at its office at 200 N. Devasher Road.
The Writers of Warrensburg will host a National Novel Writing Month Write-In from 6 to 8 p.m.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
