Tuesday, 19
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults.
The Writers of Warrensburg will host a National Novel Writing Month Write-In from 6 to 8 p.m.
Wednesday, 20
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Drop and Shop event that will take place from 4 to 10 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 4 to 12. The cost is $20 and $15 per additional child.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 21
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Whiteman Area Quilt Guild will have its regular meeting at 1 p.m. at the Knob Noster library.
The annual Big Brother Big Sisters Big Auction is from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Milestones Barn, 380 N.W. Business Highway 13.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Heroes Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
The LGBTQ+ Support group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Warrensburg High School Theatre Department will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. inside the Warrensburg High School Lecture Hall. The cost is $5.
Friday, 22
A Care Connection for Aging Services “Medicare 101” workshop will take place at noon at the Warrensburg Senior Center.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513 will host the annual Turkey Bingo Night at 6 p.m. at the William A. Carleton VFW Post 2513 Post home, 618 Lakeview Drive.
The Warrensburg High School Theatre Department will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. inside the Warrensburg High School Lecture Hall. The cost is $5.
Saturday, 23
The Elks Breakfast will take place at 7 a.m. at 822 E. Young. All are welcome. The cost is $7.
The Warrensburg High School Theatre Department will present “Guys and Dolls” at 7 p.m. inside the Warrensburg High School Lecture Hall. The cost is $5.
Monday, 25
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Tech Talk session from 3 to 5 p.m. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 26
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.