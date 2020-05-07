Friday, May 8
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 9
Johnson County CROP is working to help restock the Warrensburg Food Pantry by hosting a drive-by food drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the First Presbyterian Church, 206 N. College St.
Tuesday, 12
Trails Regional Library will host Virtual Storytime with Miss Becky at 10 a.m. on its Facebook page.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
A Social Distancing Parade will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. at Harmony Gardens & The Arbors — Assisted Living & Memory Care by Americare.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 13
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 14
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, May 15
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
