Tuesday, May 26
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 27
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 28
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, 29
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Tuesday, June 2
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.