Tuesday, 19
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 20
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 21
The second weekend of a charity garage sale will take place at 9 a.m. at 723 N. Charles Street. it will benefit Warrensburg Cat Advocates and Standing in the Gap Ministries. The garage sale continues Friday and Saturday, May 22 and 23.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, 22
First up for Memorial Day ceremonies will be the flag placement on Friday in Sunset Hill Cemetery. This year volunteers will show up in small groups at designated times to place the flags. The first team of volunteers is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. and flags should all be placed by noon.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Monday, 25
American Legion Post 131 and VFW Post 2513 will split up and host ceremonies at 9:30 a.m. at Memorial Gardens and Sunset Hill cemeteries before meeting for a ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse.
Tuesday, 26
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
