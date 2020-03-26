Friday, March 27
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 28
EVENT CANCELED:This is the early registration deadline for the Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training that will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 13 and up.
CANCELED: The Elks Lodge Breakfast is at 7 a.m. at 823 E. Young St. All are welcome.
POSTPONED: The eighth annual Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home 5K Race, Walk and Relay is postponed until October.
CANCELED: The Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Things That Go! event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
CANCELED: Come, Sip, Shop will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Sunday, 29
POSTPONED: The Johnson County Historical Society will host its first Dancing Through the Decades Spring Banquet & Silent Auction Fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
CANCELED: Western Missouri Medical Center will host a baby shower and reunion from 3 to 5 p.m. March 29.
Monday, 30
CANCELED: The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee will host a Candidate Forum at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave.
POSTPONED: The University of Central Missouri’s President’s Gala is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.
Tuesday, 31
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
LOCATION CHANGE: Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. It will meet online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
LOCATION CHANGE: The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting locations.
Wednesday, April 1
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The LLL Club (Living Longer and Liking it) will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Knob Noster.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 2
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m.online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, 3
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
