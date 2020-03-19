Friday, 20
POSTPONED: SOLD OUT: The Warrensburg Area Friends of the NRA will host the 19th annual FNRA Banquet/fundraiser from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
CANCELED: ‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 21
POSTPONED: The Warrensburg Lions Club Pancake Breakfast will take place from 7 to 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, 101 E. Gay St.
CANCELED: Local, experienced author, speaker and memoirist Linda Thomas and fellow memoirist debut author Katie Dale will answer questions on their experiences of writing memoirs at a joint book signing from 1 to 3 p.m. at Warrensburg Bread of Life Bookstore, 321 E. Young Ave., Suite J.
POSTPONED: The Johnson County Democrats will host the 13th annual James C. Kirkpatrick Heritage Dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. at the University of Central Missouri’s Elliott Student Union.
POSTPONED: The Johnson County 4-H Council will host its annual carnival from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on March 21 at the Johnson County Fairgrounds.
Monday, 23
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from March 30 to April 27 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18. NOTICE: The first class has been canceled.
CANCELED: This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Mother & Son Olympic Night that will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 24
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 25
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Three) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from April 1 to April 22 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop that will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday from April 1 to April 29 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
CANCELED: Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
CANCELED: The American Legion membership meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at Matthews-Crawford Post 131. All veterans welcome and a meal will be served.Thursday, 26
This is the registration deadline for the the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Budweiser Clydesdales Ranch & Boonville Tour that will take place April 2. The bus will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return to the Warrensburg Community Center by 5 p.m.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 27
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
