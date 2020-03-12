Friday, 13
CANCELED: The sixth annual runway show at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road is canceled.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 14
A free Service Officer Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513, 618 Lakeview Drive.
The Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s Men’s Club Chili and Soup Supper and Thrivent Bake Sale is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 607 N. Maguire St.
The Johnson County Christian Academy’s auction and dinner begins at 2 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
The Holden Chamber of Commerce will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
The Johnson County Volunteer Fire Auxiliary will host its Spaghetti Dinner and Live Auction from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Monday, 16
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from March 30 to April 27 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
CANCELLED: A Computer Basics class will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. Registration is required for this class. This is for those ages 11 and up. AllTRL-related events are cancelled for the month, except Storytime, Book Club and Movie Showings.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Holden Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 101 W. Third St., Holden.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 17
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Johnson County Board of Services will host its Inclusive Rock Painting event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Devasher Road.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 18
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Three) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from April 1 to April 22 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E. Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
Thursday, 19
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from March 26 to April 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Budweiser Clydesdales Ranch & Boonville Tour that will take place April 2. The bus will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return to the Warrensburg Community Center by 5 p.m.
The monthly meeting of the Whiteman Area Piecemakers Quilt Guild will begin at 8:30 a.m. for an open sew day. The business meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information, call 747-2012.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 20
The Warrensburg Area Friends of the NRA will host the 19th annual FNRA Banquet/fundraiser from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
