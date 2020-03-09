Tuesday, 10
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The University of Missouri Extension Nutrition Program Associate West Central Region — Johnson County will present the first Kids in the Kitchen (Session One) from 4 to 5 p.m. for those ages 6 to 9 and 5 to 6 p.m. for those ages 10 to 13. This class meets on Tuesdays from March 10 to April 24.
A Rainbow Fellowship Gathering will take place at 5 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Warrensburg, 206 N. College. This is an all-ages, family-friendly event for all LGBTQ+ people.
The March Lifelong Learning program will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, 100 S. Holden St.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
Wednesday, 11
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Fitness Warrior Camp, for ages 9 to 15, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. March 16 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Pickleball Camp, for ages 9 to 15, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. March 18 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
This is the early registration deadline as the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its eSports Camp, for ages 9 to 15, from 10 a.m. to noon March 20 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Early Out Hang Out from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m. This event is for those in middle school.
The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E. Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
Thursday, 12
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School P.E. (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursdays from March 26 to April 23 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
The Johnson County Community Health’s CPR/AED and first aid class will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required, call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 10 a.m. to noon. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Random Reckless Readers will meet at 12:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. The theme this month is to read and share books by local authors. This group is for adults.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
A hearing for Whiteman Air Force Base, in regards to the Air Force Reserve Command F-35A Operational Beddown Environmental Impact Statement, is slated for 5 p.m. at Knob Noster High School, 504 S. Washington.
The LGBTQ+ Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Friday, 13
CANCELED: The sixth annual runway show at the Missouri Veterans Home — Warrensburg, 1300 Veterans Road is canceled.
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 14
A free Service Officer Event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2513, 618 Lakeview Drive.
The Bethlehem Lutheran Church’s Men’s Club Chili and Soup Supper and Thrivent Bake Sale is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 607 N. Maguire St.
The Johnson County Christian Academy’s auction and dinner begins at 2 p.m. at the Warrensbugr Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
The Holden Chamber of Commerce will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade from 3:30 to 4 p.m.
The Johnson County Volunteer Fire Auxiliary will host its Spaghetti Dinner and Live Auction from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Johnson County Fairgrounds, 386 N.W. 145th Road.
Monday, 16
This is the early registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Home School Aquatics (Session Three) that will take place from 1 to 2 p.m. on Mondays from March 30 to April 27 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 5 to 18.
A Computer Basics class will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. Registration is required for this class. This is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet at 5 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Holden Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Meet the Candidates event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 101 W. Third St., Holden.
The Surviving Clean & Dirty group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 17
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Johnson County Board of Services will host its Inclusive Rock Painting event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 200 N. Devasher Road.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.