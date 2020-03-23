Tuesday, 24
SUSPENDED: WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
CANCELED: The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It is in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
CANCELED: The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist.
CANCELED: The CCHC Class for Child Care Givers will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 723 PCA Road, upper level classroom (enter east door on front of building). Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 281 to register.
Wednesday, 25
This is the registration deadline for Warrensburg Parks and Recreation’s Small Group Training (Session Three) that will take place from 11 a.m. to noon for beginners and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for advanced on Wednesdays from April 1 to April 22 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 16 and up.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Watercolor Workshop that will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 1 to April 29 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
DATE/LOCATION CHANGE: The Johnson County Board of Services Foundation will host its eighth annual Breakfast Blast auction online until Saturday, March 28.
CANCELED: Knob Noster State Park will host Toddler Storytime in the Park at 10 a.m. Knob Noster State Park is located at 873 S.E. 10th Road in Knob Noster.
SUSPENDED: The Domestic and Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088. All Survival House support groups are suspended for the time being.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the temporary location of the Warrensburg First Baptist Church.
CANCELED: The American Legion membership meeting is slated for 6 p.m. at Matthews-Crawford Post 131. All veterans welcome and a meal will be served.
Thursday, 26
This is the registration deadline for the the Warrensburg Parks & Recreation’s Budweiser Clydesdales Ranch & Boonville Tour that will take place April 2. The bus will leave at 10:30 a.m. from the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., and return to the Warrensburg Community Center by 5 p.m.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
Friday, 27
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 28
This is the early registration deadline for the Red Cross First Aid/CPR Training that will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This is for those ages 13 and up.
CANCELED: The Elks Lodge Breakfast is at 7 a.m. at 823 E. Young St. All are welcome.
POSTPONED: The eighth annual Blaine Whitworth Go Big or Go Home 5K Race, Walk and Relay is postponed until October.
CANCELED: The Warrensburg Parks & Recreation will host its Things That Go! event from 9 to 10:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
CANCELED: Come, Sip, Shop will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
Sunday, 29
POSTPONED: The Johnson County Historical Society will host its first Dancing Through the Decades Spring Banquet & Silent Auction Fundraiser from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Warrensburg Elks Lodge, 822 E. Young Ave.
CANCELED: Western Missouri Medical Center will host a baby shower and reunion from 3 to 5 p.m. March 29.
Monday, 30
CANCELED: The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce Governmental Relations Committee will hots a Candidate Forum at 5:30 p.m. at the American Legion Matthews-Crawford Post 131, 733 E. Young Ave.
POSTPONED: The University of Central Missouri’s President’s Gala is from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.
Tuesday, 31
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
CANCELED: Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month at the First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire St.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. at 107 E. Culton St.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Room 205 at the Warrensburg First Baptist Church, 1302 S. Maguire.
