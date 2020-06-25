Friday, June 26
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Theatre Under the Stars, the summer theater program of Phoenix Performing Arts Center and The Music Studio of Warrensburg, presents Disney’s “Moana JR.” at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, 27
Manna Harvest Inc., through its Jeremiah 29:11 project is hosting a COVID Relief Give-Away 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Elementary School, in the parking lot, for those in need in Warrensburg and the surrounding area.
Church of Hope will host a Fish Fry from 5 to 7 p.m.
Theatre Under the Stars, the summer theater program of Phoenix Performing Arts Center and The Music Studio of Warrensburg, presents Disney’s “Moana JR.” at the Johnson County Fairgrounds. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m.
A Drive-In Movie Night will take place at 8 p.m. at 402 Russell.
Sunday, 28
Johnson Countians for Justice will host Social Justice Sunday from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Johnson County Courthouse.
Monday, 29
Trails Regional Library will host Wonders of Weird: Animals with Author Kelly Milner Halls at 11 a.m. online.
Tuesday, 30
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovering Hope meets at 5:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of each month. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, July 1
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E. Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 2
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, 3
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
