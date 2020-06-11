Friday, 12
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
Saturday, 13
The 34th annual Johnson County Cancer Foundation Golf Tournament will begin at 8 a.m. at Hidden Pines County Club.
A Black Lives Matter Rally will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. at Youth Excited About Sports, 130 S.W. Business Highway 13.
Sunday, 14
The Johnson County Cancer Foundation will host the ninth annual Ladies Golf Tournament beginning at 9 a.m.
Tuesday, 16
The Knob Noster Blood Drive will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Jubilation Center, 106 E. Wimer.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The first Drive Thru Job Fair is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 1047 S. Maguire St., Warrensburg.
Warrensburg Main Street and the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market present the Farm to Takeout event. It begins at 6 p.m. This is the first night of the event.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Walking in Faith Group from 6 to 7 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
The GriefShare Grief Support Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. online. Contact (816) 309-5381 to get updates on meeting information.
Wednesday, 17
Warrensburg Main Street and the Warrensburg Farmers’ Market present the Farm to Takeout event. It begins at 6 p.m. This is the second night of the event.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Recovery L.O.V.E. Group from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. online.Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Thursday, 18
The Warrensburg Police and Fire departments will co-host a Community Blood Center blood drive 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Elliott Student Union at the University of Central Missouri.
Recovery Lighthouse will host the Early Intervention/Relapse Prevention Group from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 7:30 p.m. online. Call (660) 864-0901 for more information.
Friday, 19
‘Burg Open Mic Night is from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Culp Building, 302B N. Main St.
