Tuesday, 16
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Parks & Rec Month Bootcamp from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 13 and up. The cost is $7. Save $2 if registered by this date.
This is the registration day for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Aqua Camp that is from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 through 26 at the Nassif Aquatic Center. This is for those ages 4 through 14. The cost $45. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 17
Central Family and Sports Medicine and Western Missouri Bone and Joint will present a Sports Medicine Seminar with the Departments of Nutrition and Kinesiology and Athletic Training at the University of Central Missouri to help educate athletic professionals, coaches, volunteer coaches or parents. The seminar is from 8:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Union Room 236. Registration begins at 8 a.m.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Just Craftin’ Around at 3:30 p.m. This is for those ages 13 years old and up.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 18
The Johnson County Community Health will be on the radio at 8:30 a.m. with 1450.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hero’s Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
Friday, 19
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
Johnson County first responders will host a food drive for the Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bi-Lo Country Mart. The Food Pantry said it needs the basics; toilet paper, canned goods (fruit, green beans, corn, mixed vegetables, pork n’ beans), pasta and pasta sauces.
Saturday, 20
Partnering Among Communities for Kids is set to host its back-to-school event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, at the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s National Parks & Recreation Month Celebration Luau is from noon to 1 p.m. at the Nassif Aquatic Center. The fee is $15 and an open swim will follow from 1 to 7 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
STRIVE Fitness and Wellness, 1125 N. Simpson, will host Goat Yoga at 1 p.m.
The Verizon Wireless store in Warrensburg, 800 N. Maguire St., will host a backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m.
Monday, 22
This is the registration date as Big Bothers Big Sisters of Johnson County with host its second annual Scavenger Hunt of July 25. Check-in begins at 5:30 p.m. at Traditions Restaurant, 5 Par Drive, with the scavenger hunt lasting from 6 to 8 p.m. The event will end with a celebration on the patio at Traditions Restaurant.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
This is the first night of Liberty Baptist Church’s, 85 N.W. 795th, Fayetteville, Vacation Bible School. VBS is from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22 through July 25.
Tuesday, 23
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler’s staff will host office hours in Warrensburg from noon to 1 p.m. in the Jack Moore Community Room, Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce, 100 S. Holden St.
The Food Safety Training Class will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. It will be held in the upper level classroom, 723 PCA Road. Call (660) 747-6121, Ext. 258, for more information.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Computer Applications — Continuing Education Class from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This class is for those ages 11 and up.
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Parks & Rec Month Bootcamp from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 13 and up. The cost is $7.
