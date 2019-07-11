Friday, 12
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host its final Space Camp of the summer, in conjunction with the Summer Reading Program, at 2 p.m. This event is for those in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Shelter Insurance — Craig Hibdon Agency and Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation will host a Sponsored Free Swim from 5 to 7 p.m. at Nassif Aquatic Center.
Johnson County first responders will host a food drive for the Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bi-Lo Country Mart Pharmacy. The Food Pantry said it needs the basics; toilet paper, canned goods (fruit, green beans, corn, mixed vegetables, pork n’ beans), pasta and pasta sauces.
The Nassif Aquatic Center will host Swimming Under the Stars from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Sunday, 14
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Harry Potter LEGO Engineering class that will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. July 15 through 19 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 7 to 12. The fee is $25. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Super Hero LEGO Engineering class that will take place from 9 a.m. to noon July 15 through 19 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 5 to 7. The fee is $25. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
Pleasant Bethel Baptist Church, 406 S.E. 521st Road, will host its 90th Anniversary Worship Service at 11 a.m. with a potluck to follow at noon. Memory sharing and entertainment will follow at 1 p.m. John Cecilia and Billy Hartford will provide music.
Monday, 15
This is the early registration day for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s National Parks & Recreation Month Celebration Luau that is from noon to 1 p.m. July 20 at the Nassif Aquatic Center. The fee is $15 and an open swim will follow from 1 to 7 p.m. Register by this day and save $5. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Resume Building 2- Continuing Education Class from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. This class is for those ages 11 and up.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Warrensburg Community Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. for the Courthouse Lawn Concert (Warrensburg). The Rotary Club of Warrensburg will provide free ice cream and water beginning at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, 16
The Warrensburg Parks and Rec will host Parks & Rec Month Bootcamp from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 23 at the Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. This class is for those ages 13 and up. The cost is $7. Save $2 if registered by this date.
This is the registration day for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Aqua Camp that is from 10 a.m. to noon July 22 through 26 at the Nassif Aquatic Center. This is for those ages 4 through 14. The cost $45. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
Do Good Yoga will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
Wednesday, 17
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Holden at the Holden Community Activity Center. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Warrensburg branch of trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host Just Craftin’ Around at 3:30 p.m. This is for those ages 13 years old and up.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, 18
The Johnson County Community Health will be on the radio at 8:30 a.m. with 1450.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be held from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The Johnson County Democrat Club will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hero’s Restaurant, 107 W. Pine St.
Friday, 19
The Johnson County Household Hazardous Waste Collection is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 326 E. North St. (Red building across from the Road and Bridge Department.)
Johnson County first responders will host a food drive for the Food Pantry from 1 to 3 p.m. at Bi-Lo Country Mart Pharmacy.
