Tuesday, July 30
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
A Care Connection for Aging Services “Medicare 101” workshop will take place at noon at the Warrensburg Senior Center, 445 E. Gay, Suite 128.
Wednesday, 31
This is the registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s Kids Night In from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.
The Early Childhood Operation Bash is from 5 to 8 p.m. at 209 E. Market St.
The Sexual Assault Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Thursday, Aug. 1
This is the early registration deadline for the Warrensburg Parks and Rec’s “in the Heights” at Musical Theater Heritage on Aug. 15. The bus will leave the Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St., at 10:15 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $70. Save $10 if registered by this date. Call (660) 747-7178 to register.
The WIC Satellite Clinic will be from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Knob Noster United Methodist Church. The site is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. For more information call, 747-2012.
Play and Learn will take place at 10 a.m. at the Warrensburg Branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those ages 3 to 5 years old.
The Men’s Domestic/Sexual Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The August Old Drum Open Mic Night will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at Java Junction, 112 N. Holden St.
Friday, 2
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a DIY Greeting Cards class from 1 to 4 p.m. for adults.
The First Friday Art Walk will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Warrensburg.
The Outdoor Summer Concert, organized by Warrensburg Main Street, will be 6 to 11:30 p.m. on West Pine Street between Washington and Holden streets.
The Nassif Aquatic Center will host Swimming Under the Stars from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Saturday, 3
Warrensburg Firefighter’s Union Local 3923 will host its third annual Fishing with a Firefighter event from 8 a.m. to noon at Lions Lake in Warrensburg.
Sunday, 4
This is the monthly meeting of the Johnson County Cancer Support Group. The group will meet from noon to 2 p.m. on the first Sunday of each month at the Northside Christian Church, 500 N. Ridgeview Drive, Room No. 100. The group is open to anyone wanting to participate. For questions, call (918) 845-4440.
Monday, 5
The Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St., will host a Learn to Draw Wild Animals class from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. This class is for those ages 6 years old and up. Registration is required.
The Family and Parenting Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
Tuesday, 6
WIC Walk-In Tuesday will take place from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Johnson County Community Health, 723 PCA Road.
Lapsitters Storytime will take place at 9:30 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 0 to 2 years old.
Preschool Storytime will take place at 10:30 and 11:15 a.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for those age 3 to 5 years old.
The Domestic Violence Support Group will meet from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Survival Outreach Center, 137 E. Culton St. For more information, contact 429-1088.
The regular monthly meeting of Johnson County Citizens for Environmental Action will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the David Curtis Room at Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St. A program will follow at 6:30 p.m.
Writers of Warrensburg will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Warrensburg branch of Trails Regional Library, 432 N. Holden St. This event is for adults and seniors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.